Dustin Rhodes sends a two-word message after huge announcement ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41

AEW veteran Dustin Rhodes has sent a quick message to a major star. This comes following him announcing what he'll be up to this week ahead of WWE's WrestleMania 41.

The Natural announced earlier today that he has landed in Las Vegas for this weekend as he'll be at WrestleCon. The convention, which is considered one of the biggest ones in the wrestling industry, often takes place in the same city or in the vicinity of The Showcase of The Immortals, which is the case this year too.

Dustin Rhodes took to X/Twitter to reply to Lance Archer's latest post. The Murderhawk Monster posted a picture from his match against Kevin Knight, where he dominated the majority of the match. Rhodes seemingly agreed with his statement and gave him his props.

"Always brother," Dustin wrote.

Cody Rhodes wants Dustin Rhodes in the Hall of Fame

In a recent interview with Fox News, The American Nightmare spoke about his brother being inducted eventually into the WWE Hall of Fame, and how he would like to see more of his family being given the distinction.

Cody talked about Dustin Rhodes and his contribution to the Stamford-based promotion from the Attitude Era onwards. He mentioned how the Hall of Fame and the world title were two things that were important to his family.

“I’ve oftentimes said my brother. I feel like he had more of an important role in the Attitude Era and moving forward. And I think he’s extremely talented,” Cody said. “I think I’d like to see that not just because I believe he deserves it, which he does, but I’d love to see the family just more added.”

The veteran has been on a roll in AEW and ROH as he holds the latter company's tag team and six-man tag titles. All his accolades will surely earn him the right to be inducted into WWE's Hall of Fame down the line.

