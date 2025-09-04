Dustin Rhodes Shares Emotional Health Update Amid AEW Hiatus

Dustin Rhodes has been pushed to the sidelines after suffering major injuries during his last AEW television appearance. As he underwent treatment and began his road to recovery, The Natural shared an emotional update regarding his health.

Rhodes had a remarkable moment at AEW All Texas when he won the TNT title in front of a record-setting audience at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. However, the title reign did not last long as the former WWE superstar dropped it to Kyle Fletcher in a gruesome Street Fight on Collision a few weeks later.

Following that, Rhodes announced that he had to undergo a double knee replacement surgery. Recently, the WWE Legend took to his X to share a photo of both of his surgically repaired knees. He revealed that it would be a slow and steady road to recovery, while expressing his gratitude to the fans for their wishes and prayers.

"Today marks 2 wks since surgury. Don't really know how I was doing it these last 5 yrs. Knees were destroyed. Dressing off finally. I look forward to a slow and methodical rehab. Slow and steady. Thank yall for all of your support and prayers. God has it under control. 🤘🏼❤️#KeepSteppin #DoubleKneeReplacements."

AEW veteran Dustin Rhodes admits his retirement is near

Dustin Rhodes has been an active in-ring performer for almost three decades. Yet, the AEW star is known to deliver spectacular matches even at 56. He recently stated that while he continues to suffer from physical issues, Rhodes likes to push through due to his deep love for wrestling. At the same time, The Natural also admitted that his retirement is near.

"My meniscus is non existent in both lol. It's work ethic and love that pushes me through. Its people telling me to retire that pushes me even more! I am still, at 56, one of the greatest professional wrestlers in the world. Age [is] just a number. Sometimes you have to manifest s**t and get it done. I absolutely know my time is nearing the end but NOT YET!"

With Dustin Rhodes himself stating that his recovery process is going to be slow, it is expected that he will be on the shelf for an extended period, and fans will have to wait for a while before seeing him inside the ring.

