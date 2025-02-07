Dustin Rhodes' tag team partners confirm AEW Dynamite appearance next week 

Last year, Dustin Rhodes formed an alliance with a tag team carrying a family legacy of their own, wrestling alongside them in Ring of Honor and AEW. The duo in question is Marshall and Ross Von Erich, who made their debut in the Tony Khan-led promotion in 2023.

In early 2024, The Von Erichs teamed up with Dustin Rhodes for the first time on a February edition of AEW Rampage. The trio later won the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championships at Battle of the Belts XI in Arlington, Texas, in July.

The Natural and his teammates defended the belts on multiple occasions afterward, but they have been absent from action as a unit since defeating The Premier Athletes in a Proving Ground match this past September. This was due to Marshall Von Erich suffering a torn pec, although he recently announced that he was back to a hundred percent.

Trending

On the latest edition of The Claw Pod, the younger Von Erich revealed that he and Ross will be in Cedar Park, Texas, for next week's AEW Dynamite tapings. However, the 32-year-old also expressed uncertainty about what the brothers might be doing on the show.

"Like we said before, we’ll be there. But I don’t know what’s gonna happen when we get there [laughs]. I’ve always wanted to be a part of a promotion and just show up, sit front row, don’t say anything, just see what happens," Marshall Von Erich said. [H/T - Fightful]

The Von Erichs should keep an eye on Dynamite, as their partner Dustin Rhodes will be in action against former World Champion MJF.

Dustin Rhodes had an explosive confrontation with MJF this week on AEW Dynamite

MJF's address to the crowd on the February 5 episode of Dynamite was interrupted by three All Elite stars, including former World Tag Team Champion Max Caster and Hangman Page. The last of the trio, however, was Dustin Rhodes, who reprimanded The Salt of the Earth for his recent disrespect toward Jeff Jarrett, his wife Karen, and his friend, the legendary late Owen Hart.

The Son of Texas further rebuked Friedman for belittling people about their past struggles, claiming himself as a survivor beyond the reach of the former AEW World Champion's mind games. The Wolf of Wrestling, however, responded in kind, taunting Dustin for taking decades to escape his father's shadow, only to still be eclipsed by the success of his brother, WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

This led to a brawl between MJF and the former Goldust. Despite security intervening, Friedman emerged from the altercation with the upper hand after sneaking in a low-blow on Rhodes. A match between the two has been officially scheduled for next week's AEW Dynamite.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback