Dustin Rhodes welcomes new member to legendary wrestling family

Dustin Rhodes has a lot on his plate at the moment. The wrestling legend is juggling his backstage role in AEW with his in-ring career. Still, he's taken the time to welcome the newest member of the Rhodes family: his grandson, Duncan.

The former Goldust's daughter, Dakota Runnels, recently gave birth to a son, and The Natural had been anticipating the baby's arrival for some time. Now, he's expressing his happiness as a grandfather.

On X/Twitter, Dustin Rhodes showed off pictures of little Duncan and proclaimed his love for the baby. Check out his tweet below:

"So happy you finally came!!! Pops 2.0!! I love you Duncan!!❤️," wrote Dustin.

Dustin Rhodes is a positive presence in AEW's locker room

Despite his busy schedule with All Elite Wrestling, Dustin Rhodes has put time aside to be with his family and to mentor younger stars in the locker room. His current tag team partner, Sammy Guevara, recently opened up about the help he's received from the legend.

Rhodes and Guevara are the reigning ROH World Tag Team Champions. They challenged The Hurt Syndicate for the AEW tag titles at Double or Nothing last month but came up short.

Speaking with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter ahead of Double or Nothing, The Spanish God explained how Dustin has helped him become better:

"I mean, it's kind of his motto just to keep steppin'. You know, I say keep going, he [Dustin Rhodes] says keep steppin', but it's 100%, like, him and I talk a lot. You know, you'll have your ups and downs, and he'll tell me, 'Man, you just gotta keep going. You just gotta keep steppin' and just be patient.' And so, he's helped me just kind of slow down a bit and kinda just take everything for what it is, and not for what it should be or could be, but just for what it is."

Rhodes is also the ROH World Trios Champion alongside The Von Erichs. Only time will tell if the legendary star can reach greater heights in AEW.

