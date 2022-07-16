"What's going in the fight?" – Former WWE personality questions AEW for confusing ending to segment involving Sting on Rampage (Exclusive)

The House of Black, Sting, and Darby Allin segment on AEW Rampage recently received flak from a former WWE personality.

In the latest edition of AEW Rampage, Sting retaliated against the public attack by Brody King. After House of Black vs. Dark Order ended with the former team's victory, Darby jumped from the top of the entrance tunnel onto King and started a tussle.

The segment also featured Black having an intense staredown with Sting. Speaking on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, former WWE personality Dutch Mantell expressed annoyance at the fact that the fight between Allin and King was barely on the screen:

"The fight was going on, and we stayed on Black and Sting. I went, 'What's going in the fight?' They're just doing the staredown, and they stayed there. I mean, I don't know what happened during the fight. Isn't that the purpose of it? Show something anyway." (from 48:55 to 49:17)

You can check out the exclusive video here:

While the segment didn't see Sting and Black come to blows, fans expect to see a fight between the two groups soon.

AEW star Darby Allin recently responded to the public attack recently

Darby Allin was at an autograph signing at Seattle's Southcenter Mall when Brody King arrived with a vengeance. King started beating up Allin, ending with a slam on a wooden table.

Allin recently acknowledged the attack with a simple caption on his posted video:

"Sh*t."

You can check out the full tweet here.

Macho Beard™ @Machobeard4life Brody King attacked Darby Allin at a autograph signing.



Brody King attacked Darby Allin at a autograph signing.https://t.co/ahJpn7IxUR

While it's too early to tell for certain, fans may see a feud between the House of Black and Sting & Darby Allin in AEW.

If you use any quotes from here, please embed the exclusive video and add a H/T for the transcription.

Find out why Goldberg defeated The Fiend right here

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Dutch Mantell is right? Yes No 0 votes so far