Dutch Mantell says there was no "rhyme or reason" behind former WWE talent's spot after Dynamite went off air

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell recently reviewed the highly controversial and widely shared clip of former NJPW star Kota Ibushi no-selling a thumbtack spot after AEW Dynamite went off the air. The veteran was unimpressed and questioned what the star was trying to prove.

Ibushi spent some time in WWE in 2016, where he competed in the Cruiserweight Classic tournament. Additionally, he teamed up with TJ Perkins in that year's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic as well.

During the recent episode of Storytime with Dutch Mantell, the WWE veteran assessed the clip of Ibushi no-selling the thumbtacks.

"I don’t know why he would do that, to tell you the truth. This is what this tells me: apparently these thumbtacks don’t hurt." [01:22 onward]

Mantell continued, expressing how it made no sense for Kota Ibushi to break kayfabe in that way.

"For this Ibushi, to throw tacks behind him and land on ‘em, that just tells fans in attendance that it doesn’t hurt. (…) I don’t even know why he did it. There was no rhyme or reason for him to do that. And he had a lot of tacks in his back, by the way, when he got up." [02:18 onward]

Ibushi recently addressed his performance at Blood and Guts, revealing that the various sharp objects cut through his boots and hindered his movement.

Missed out on Saturday's AEW Collision? Catch up with the results right here.

Kota Ibushi has a lot of respect for WWE Superstar Finn Balor

Balor's run in WWE is likely what many fans know him best for these days, but before signing with the Stamford-based promotion, he enjoyed success elsewhere. NJPW fans often fondly recall his heated feud with Ibushi, and it seems like the Japanese star hasn't forgotten either.

Twitter user @PuroresuFlow shared a throwback image of Kota Ibushi and Finn Balor, which quickly resulted in the former NJPW star commenting and praising the Judgment Day star.

"He didn't seem to be very good at [Japanese], and he always talked to me. One of the best competitors," Ibushi posted.

Ibushi and Balor had a well-received feud in NJPW.

It's unclear whether the two men will ever clash again in the Squared Circle, but Kota Ibushi is notably still a free agent. Unless AEW secures him to a lengthy contract, WWE might still be able to capture the NJPW veteran and allow him to reunite with Finn Balor.

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here