"Easier to carry Cody’s bags," "They realized he ain’t him" - Fans erupt amid former AEW star's disappointing booking in WWE

Fans have recently reacted to a former AEW star's run in WWE following a major setback. Many of them were not feeling it and began to make claims regarding them not seeing him as a star.
Ricky Saints is one of those who did not have an amicable end to his time in the Tony Khan-led promotion. He was on the shelf till his contract expired, and a day after, he was spotted in NXT. He has gone on to be involved in several interesting feuds, and he eventually became the North American Champion.
Tonight on NXT, the Absolute One faced Ethan Page with his title on the line. To the surprise of many, Saints' time as the champion only lasted for 55 days, as Page was able to find a way to pull off an upset and end his reign. The All-Ego star has won the title for the first time in his career.
Fans have reacted to the title change, and many were surprised by the outcome. Several fans brought up the fact that two former AEW stars were those in the title picture and how Mike Santana, who was also part of the promotion, was featured tonight on NXT.
Others criticized Saints and mentioned how he may have been booked to lose as they no longer saw the "It factor" in him. One claimed that he only gained favor at the start due to being close with Cody Rhodes.
Things turned brutal tonight between the two former AEW stars
Tonight's match between the two AEW stars showed all kinds of offense, but Ethan Page brought out brutal offense as he wanted to capture the NXT North American Championship.
At a point in the match, Ethan used his Twisted Grin finisher on Ricky on a steel chair whose legs were protruding. This seemed to directly hit his throat, and he was seen clutching this after the move.
See a clip of the moment below.
Later on, Ethan Page went after the throat once more as he pulled the ropes to strike Ricky Saints' throat. This left him reeling and wide open for him to connect with his finisher for the win.
This was a smart victory from Page, and now he is rewarded as the NXT North American Champion. Ricky Saints will look to bounce back from this tough loss.