ECW legend should return to WWE after 8 years to induct Paul Heyman into the 2024 Hall of Fame, AEW star hints

An AEW star thinks an ECW name could be a perfect personality to induct Paul Heyman into the Hall of Fame. The star being discussed is Joey Styles.

Rob Van Dam made his debut in the Tony Khan-led promotion in August 2023. He has been featured in several matches since then, outshining the rising talent at this age.

Paul Heyman will be inducted into this year's WWE Hall of Fame for his contributions to the business. He will be inducted along with Thunderbolt Patterson, Bull Nakano, Muhammad Ali, and U.S Express. However, who will induct him is still a question.

RVD, the star who was under The Wiseman's wings during ECW days, may have the answer to the question. Recently, a Twitter user posted that commentator Joey Styles should be the one to induct Heyman into this year's Hall of Fame Class.

"@JoeyStyles should induct Paul Herman [sic] into the HOF," shared the user.

Mr. PPV liked this tweet and seemingly agreed.

RVD names three stars who should induct Paul Heyman into the Hall of Fame

Speaking on his 1 of A Kind podcast, Rob Van believes one among Tazz, Bubba Ray, or Tommy Dreamer should induct the Wiseman into this year's class.

"I mean, Dreamer, Bubba, Taz, those guys know Paul a lot more than I do. They were in New York. I would see him on the weekends. They'd see him all week and they were there in the office and the production studio, helping move the TV forward, also with merchandise and just booking towns. Everything. They really worked with him, and so there's that," he said.

Paul Heyman's work in ECW has been irreplaceable. Also, he has never shied out when asked to build a new star for the promotion.

