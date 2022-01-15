AEW star accuses MJF of paying people to link him with WWE

MJF recently took to Twitter to share an article that expressed why he should sign with WWE. Friedman has held a jump to Vince McMahon's promotion over AEW's head for quite some time. The Salt of the Earth has constantly teased possibly jumping over to the rival company, and even used it as part of his promos.

Eddie Kingston promptly responded to the tweet accusing Friedman of paying people to maintain the connection:

Kingston has taken shots at MJF multiple times in the past. Friedman is currently feuding with CM Punk – who notably feuded with Kingston before MJF.

Could Kingston set aside his bickering with MJF and team up to hurt CM Punk? Both men seem to have a common enemy, could pause their issues and focus on the bigger problem: CM Punk. Kingston is likely gearing up to feud with Chris Jericho after recent events. However, an interesting angle could be formed as Friedman has had his issues with Jericho in the past.

So far, this is simply a little tweet, but like most things in wrestling, one small move can result in something far worse.

Could MJF be the first AEW star to pin CM Punk?

So far, The Salt of the Earth has been running away from CM Punk instead of stepping in the ring with him. Fellow Inner Circle member Shawn Spears is set to face Punk on the next episode of AEW Dynamite.

While running instead of fighting makes Friedman more hated, it isn't doing his wrestling ability any favors. Eventually, he'll have to face Punk, but knowing MJF, he might pull off an upset win.

Punk losing to AEW's most hated heel will give Friedman much-needed credibility while shocking fans at the same time. Until CM Punk and MJF step into the ring, fans can only speculate.

