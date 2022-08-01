"He just rubs me the wrong way" - AEW's Eddie Kingston discloses his feelings towards former world champion

Popular AEW star Eddie Kingston has expressed his feelings towards former ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham.

Gresham made headlines in the aftermath of the most recent Ring of Honor pay-per-view, Death Before Dishonor, where he allegedly requested his release from both AEW and ROH. The Octopus dropped his title to Claudio Castagnoli and was seemingly unhappy about the alleged communication gap with Tony Khan.

During a virtual signing with the Highspots Superstore, The Mad King opened up about his equation with the former ROH World Champion.

“Gresham — I don’t know, man, he just rubs me the wrong way, I don’t know. I just have a bad feeling,” said Eddie Kingston. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

- @FightfulSelect Jonathan Gresham has asked for his ROH/AEW release. Jonathan Gresham has asked for his ROH/AEW release. - @FightfulSelect https://t.co/vm44Fy0VUA

Kingston and Gresham have a storied history, particularly in British independent companies like Progress and Fight Club Pro. However, they have not faced off in singles competition since 2019.

Eddie Kingston is vocal about his feelings towards fellow AEW stars

It's safe to say that over his long career across the independent scene, IMPACT Wrestling and now AEW, Eddie Kingston has made quite a few enemies.

Many people that The Mad King seemingly doesn't like happen to be in AEW with him at the time of writing. He recently detailed how his promo battles with CM Punk during the build-up to their Full Gear 2021 match included real-life references.

"That wasn’t a promo. That was something we’ve both wanted to say to each other for fifteen years. That was fifteen years of buildup for both of us. So then you think ‘how do you follow that up with a match?’ It wasn’t a match, we actually fought. I hit him, he hit me, you know what I mean? If the fans enjoy it, they enjoy it. At that point, with someone like him who I don’t like, I don’t care if people like it or not at that point."

That’s why Eddie Kingston is the best ever. Because he’s MAD when he loses. Especially to people he doesn’t like.



Real. Just thought of the contempt in @MadKing1981 ’s voice any time he mentions his loss to CM Punk and how badly that loss burns him.That’s why Eddie Kingston is the best ever. Because he’s MAD when he loses. Especially to people he doesn’t like.Real. Just thought of the contempt in @MadKing1981’s voice any time he mentions his loss to CM Punk and how badly that loss burns him.That’s why Eddie Kingston is the best ever. Because he’s MAD when he loses. Especially to people he doesn’t like.Real.

Kingston has gone on record on social media and television to vent his anger at the likes of Bryan Danielson and Chris Jericho while also having a long-standing dislike for current ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli.

Some fans wonder whether Kingston has made the aforementioned statements in character or if the star has real-life animosity with some of his fellow performers in All Elite Wrestling.

Will The Mad King get his revenge on Punk when The Second City Saint returns from injury? Let us know what you think in the comments section down below.

