Eddie Kingston discusses his Mental Health, Therapy, and Panic Attacks

In a new post, Eddie Kingston has reflected on his life, mental health struggles, and what led him to AEW last year. The article was written by the man himself, and is deeply personal, raw, and real, very much like how fans see him weekly in AEW.

Eddie Kingston joined AEW after answering Cody's open challenge for the TNT Championship in July 2020. He would sign officially with the company a week later before proving to everyone why he was one of the most beloved wrestlers on the independent circuit.

In a recent article, published by The Players' Tribune, Kingston got honest about his experiences with depression, anxiety, addiction, the people that helped him, and how pro wrestling kept him alive. He took readers on a journey through his life and highlighted moments that shaped him into the man he is today, from not understanding what was happening to him to learning how to cope with his mind.

"To be honest with you, the only thing that kept me from getting depressed was wrestling. I either had to be fighting in the neighborhood, or sitting at home watching a match. Otherwise, I’d fall into a depression." - Eddie Kingston.

Eddie Kingston gets real about his mental health struggles

Years before he joined AEW, Kingston knew he needed to get help when his friend Larry Sweeney sent him a handwritten letter. Sweeney, real name Alex Whybrow, explained to Kingston that people were all worried about him and begged him to get the help he needed. This was the catalyst for Eddie Kingston entering therapy and understanding why he felt the way he did.

“I feel like I’ve lost my best friend. Please call me.” - Larry Sweeney's message to Kingston.

Unfortunately, Alex succumbed to his own demons, but Kingston told his story because it might resonate with someone who is struggling as well. The current AEW star went on to say he is incredibly proud of his friend Jon Moxley, who recently entered an inpatient alcohol treatment program.

The two people who really helped Kingston when he debuted in AEW and were out the back when he was done were Moxley and the late, great Brodie Lee.

He had a panic attack after his match at AEW All Out

Eddie Kingston also said he still struggles with his anxiety and depression every day but is learning how to find healthy ways to cope with those feelings. He stated that reaching out and therapy has really helped him, even adding, "I don’t care what the old-school guys in the business have to say about it. It ain’t 1987 no more." Kingston isn't here to hide his struggles anymore.

Eddie went into great detail in the article about what it is like to experience an anxiety attack and how he deals with it - that if he hadn't had the courage to reach out and get the help he needed, he wouldn't have been able to cope with AEW and the mainstream recognition that comes with it.

"I still have panic attacks. As a matter of fact, I had one right after I fought Miro at the All Out PPV. My phone started blowing up with all these people telling me great job, just showing me love, and I just couldn’t handle it. I got overwhelmed." - Eddie Kingston.

The AEW star explained that he isn't fixed and he isn't perfect, but he also never quit. Despite everything he has been through in his life, his nephew keeps him going. All the pro wrestling veteran wants is to make his nephew proud.

Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter @MadKing1981 Please take away from the article that yes mistakes are made and things get dark mentally and emotionally but please move forward please. I know I will make more mistakes because life is life but I will move forward. So just move forward. Please take away from the article that yes mistakes are made and things get dark mentally and emotionally but please move forward please. I know I will make more mistakes because life is life but I will move forward. So just move forward.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Players' Tribune article came out days before Eddie Kingston is set to face off against CM Punk this Saturday at AEW Full Gear.

Edited by Kartik Arry