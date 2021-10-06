7 of the best brawlers in AEW

Brawlers often aren’t spoken about in the same respect as technicians and highflyers in modern wrestling, but with legends like Stan Hansen, Bruiser Brodie, and Roddy Piper we should start putting some respect on them.

A "Brawler" is traditionally a competitor whose fighting style is ugly, scrappy, or void of grapples. Their main way of attacking their opponent is with their fists, feet, head, elbows, forearms, and hands.

This is the basic definition but over the years we have seen the Brawler style of wrestling become more finessed with powerhouses, high-flyers and grapplers adopting this style in and outside of the ring.

In AEW there are many different types of brawlers from your slow and brutal powerhouse’s to the more physically powerful high-flyers. We want to give a special look at some of the more unsung heroes of AEW's squared circle, so here are 7 of the company's best brawlers.

Some honorable mentions that almost made the list include The Butcher, The Blade, Lance Archer and Big Swole.

#7. Allie, The Dark Bunny of AEW

The Bunny (Allie) is a scrappy fighter who has teamed up with The Butcher and The Blade in AEW

Allie is a small and unintimidating wrestler at first glance but her crazy girl Bunny persona and her relationship with The Butcher and The Blade has made her a force to be reckoned with.

The Bunny has previously been known as both Cherry Bomb and just Allie, but after her time in IMPACT the Dark Allie character has taken shape and her in-ring style has become even scrappier than before.

She is now a brawler in every sense of the word, and a true hybrid, combining her grappling skills with a hardcore wrestling edge that makes her truly unique.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Allie/Bunny has done some of the best work of her career this year Allie/Bunny has done some of the best work of her career this year

#6. Former AEW Women's Champion The Native Beast, Nyla Rose

Nyla Rose is the ultimate brawler of the AEW Women's division

Nyla Rose is a powerhouse brawler who uses her strength in a division that is full of women who are technically gifted in the ring or use their acrobatics to wow the crowd. Nyla Rose isn’t just a brawler in AEW, she goes to the top rope and her submission game is sound, but her power is the thing that sets her apart.

She has faced off with everyone from the quick and highflying stylings of Joshi stars Riho and Yuka Sakazaki, to fellow powerhouses Awesome Kong and Kris Statlander all the way to huge stars of the division such as Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and Hikaru Shida.

Nyla Rose was the second AEW Women’s Champion, defeating Riho. She kept a strangle hold on the division using her strength and ability to take the fight outside of the ring before being defeated by Hikaru Shida. There is so much more Rose can show us and it will only be a matter of time before she is in the AEW Women's title picture again.

💀Beyoncé Bloodlust🥀 @NylaRoseBeast I don’t think I’ll need stitches… but there is a good chance you all will be calling me “nine finger Nyla, terror of the mid Atlantic” Which makes me sound like a bad ass pirate so honestly I’m not totally against it🤷🏽‍♀️ I don’t think I’ll need stitches… but there is a good chance you all will be calling me “nine finger Nyla, terror of the mid Atlantic” Which makes me sound like a bad ass pirate so honestly I’m not totally against it🤷🏽‍♀️

