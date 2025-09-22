Eddie Kingston takes a massive shot at WWE following blockbuster AEW All Out return

The former AEW Continental Champion, Eddie Kingston made his blockbuster in-ring return at All Out and now took a shot at WWE as well. Kingston fired the shot with his recent social media activity.

After being out of action for over 15 months due to injury, Eddie Kingston finally made his anticipated return at the All Out 2025 pay-per-view. The Mad King returned for a singles match against Big Bill. The match went for only seven minutes, as Kingston registered a victory upon his blockbuster return.

Meanwhile, Eddie has taken a cheeky dig at the WWE. The Stamford-based promotion tried to counter-program All Out with the Wrestlepalooza PLE on September 20 before AEW moved their show to the afternoon. A fan in the All Out crowd flashed a sign saying "COUNTER PROGRAM DEEZ NUTS" during Eddie's entrance, which was a direct shot at the rival promotion.

Eddie Kingston shared the snap of the aforementioned sign in his recent Instagram story with the f**k you song to take a shot at the WWE. Kingston also wrote the following in his story:

"HAHAHAHAHAHAH WORD"

Eddie Kingston on whether he has any hatred for WWE

Over the two decades of his wrestling career, Eddie Kingston has yet to have a run in the WWE. He often takes shots at the rival promotion as well. Speaking with CBS Sports, however, Kingston admitted that he has no hatred towards the Stamford-based promotion despite taking shots at them:

"We're independent contractors, dog. Why would anybody want places to close? I don't want a place to close. Am I going to talk s**t about WWE? Yes. Why? Because I'm not there and I'm with the other team right now. That's it. There's no hatred."

Meanwhile, The Mad King is back in action in AEW, and fans will have to wait and see what's next for him following his in-ring return at All Out.

