"Edge making an appearance at Wembley for AEW to fight Christian?" - Fans lose their minds as WWE star confirms his final match

Fans on Twitter are clamoring for a match between AEW star Christian Cage and Edge at All In event in London.

The Rated-R Superstar is set to celebrate his 25th anniversary in WWE on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. He has said that this match will likely be his last match in the promotion against Sheamus, whom he has never faced in a singles match.

With Edge's contract with WWE expiring, fans are speculating that he could sign with AEW. If he does leave the Stamford-based promotion, many fans believe that he would head to Tony Khan's promotion, where his former tag team partner, Christian Cage, is currently signed.

AEW is set to hold its biggest pay-per-view event of the year, All In, at Wembley Stadium in London on August 27. The event is already shaping to be star-studded with the likes of Adam Cole, Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, Sting, and MJF. A match for Edge would be a perfect choice for his potential debut in the promotion.

Fans on Twitter have been reacting positively to a possible match between Edge and Christian Cage at All In. The two men were among the most popular tag teams in WWE history. While some fans said this bout would be a dream match for them.

Check out the reactions below:

Only time will tell if this dream match between the former tag team partners becomes a reality.

WWE veteran praises AEW star Christian Cage's heel work

WWE veteran Jim Cornette has praised former WWE World Champion Christian Cage for his exceptional heel performance in AEW.

Cage has been carrying around the TNT Championship and calling himself the champion, even though Luchasaurus is the rightful titleholder. This has brought a lot of heat to the veteran.

Speaking on his podcast Official Jim Cornette, the former WWE manager praised Christian Cage's heel work in AEW, calling it "amazing."

"Is there a better football player? but If he's drunk or he's hurt yes there is but normally If Christian is on his game and he's being serious and he's got something to do, he looks great. He's got a great attitude, a great delivery, he's well-spoken. He's using the belt as heat, the dinosaur just stands there which is the perfect use for him. I really like when they let him be Christian the obnoxious pr*ck."

Since turning heel last year against Jungle Boy, Christian Cage has received a lot of heat from the fans.

Do you want to see Edge and Christian Cage face each other at All In? Sound off in the comments section below.