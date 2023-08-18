Edge's AEW arrival seemingly teased

Former WWE World Champion and Hall of Famer Edge's arrival in AEW was seemingly teased by FTR's Dax Harwood.

The Rated-R Superstar is preparing for his highly anticipated final match on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. He will celebrate his 25th anniversary with WWE in his hometown of Toronto, Canada.

Edge is set to lock horns with Sheamus, potentially making his final appearance for WWE on SmackDown this week, and many fans are wondering what's next for the Hall of Famer. It looks like the current AEW Tag Team Champions FTR may have just teased his arrival in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Talking to Twitter, FTR's Dax Harwood shared a photo of himself with Edge and his wife, Beth Phoenix.

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

It is unclear if Edge is actually planning to join AEW, but the fact that FTR is continuing to tease his arrival is certainly interesting.

The relationship between Edge and FTR is well-known to wrestling fans. The three men have been friends for many years.

AEW star Dax Harwood talks about Edge's homage at Elimination Chamber

Edge, who was forced to retire in 2011 due to a neck injury, made his shocking return at the 2020 Royal Rumble. According to AEW star Dax Harwood, he helped The Rated-R Superstar get in shape for his comeback.

At Elimination Chamber 2023, Edge and his wife Beth Phoenix paid tribute to FTR by performing their finisher. Speaking on an episode of FTR with Dax Harwood, Dax expressed his happiness about the tribute he got from Edge.

"Adam [Edge] has been off for a while and he just asked me if I’d work with him – help him – get back in shape for the ring, so I did. Those two are Hall of Fame talent, and I am just lucky that they respect me and Cash enough that they wanted to pay homage to us using that move."

Expand Tweet

At Elimination Chamber, Edge and Beth Phoenix defeated the team of Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley.

Do you want to see Edge team up with FTR? Sound off in the comments section below.