"Ego is insanely massive," "I'd blame Tony Khan" - Fans furious after recent announcement on Adam Copeland in AEW

By N.S Walia
Modified Feb 03, 2025 16:07 GMT
Adam Copeland signed with Tony Khan
Tony Khan (left); Adam Copeland (right)! [Images via Tony & Adam's X; Screengrab via VMan's X]

Cope (AKA Adam Copeland) made it clear upon his return at AEW Worlds End 2024 that he wants to battle Jon Moxley and take the world title away from The Death Riders leader. In the latest episode of Collision, The Rated-R Superstar issued a challenge to The Purveyor of Violence for the AEW World Championship at the upcoming Revolution PPV.

However, Cope's desire to become world champion has seemingly drawn negative reactions from fans on X. A certain section of fans called out the veteran for his massive "ego" and blasted him for his previous statement in which he'd expressed his desire to put over younger talent on his way out.

also-read-trending Trending
''Sounds like AEW now stands for 'All Ego Wrestling!''' a fan wrote.

Not everyone is happy with Triple H in the WWE Hall of Fame

One fan did not hesitate to blame AEW President Tony Khan for his questionable creative acumen regarding booking a good show and developing younger talents in his company.

"I’d blame Tony Khan. He has no idea how to book a card and no idea how to develop young talent. None whatsoever!"a user wrote.

Furthermore, the entire discussion regarding Adam Copeland getting a title shot was majorly met with negative reactions, with some fans poking fun at him.

"And who's really going to give a sh*t about a match between Moxley, who the fans are done with, and Edge, a way past his prime worker in a walk-in feud? AEW has gotten so bad,'' another fan wrote.

Adam Copeland has been teaming up with FTR in his feud with Jon Moxley's faction

Adam Copeland made his monumental return at AEW Worlds End in December 2024 after recuperating from his ankle injury. The Rated-R Superstar aligned with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler to form Rated FTR.

The trio defeated The Death Riders in a six-man tag team match at Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen on January 1, 2025. Later, Rated FTR teamed up with The Outrunners and Powerhouse Hobbs to secure a victory over Jon Moxley's stable and The Learning Tree in a 12-man tag team match on Collision: Maximum Carnage.

Meanwhile, the WWE Hall of Famer has been eyeing the AEW World Championship for a long time, having not won it so far. It will be interesting to see what Jon Moxley says about Cope's challenge and whether he accepts it.

Edited by Yash Mittal
