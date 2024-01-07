Enzo Amore denies having real-life heat with a 34-year-old star: "There was never a beef, guys"

Former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore recently debunked rumors of real-life conflict with a former member of the AEW roster.

Speaking on K&S Wrestlefest, the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion denied having any beef with former AEW talent Joey Janela. According to some rumors, the difficulties between the two men may have cost Amore a stint in the Jacksonville-based promotion, though he has dismissed these rumors as well.

Janela and Amore were recorded as engaged in a bit of a tussle during a concert in 2019 and had been involved in arguments on X/Twitter before that as well. However, the latter clarified that there was no heat and attributed the tiff to his readiness for a fight.

"There was never a beef, guys. If you walk up to me and you said you wanna fight, I put my hands up, that's all. I don't care who you are. If I feel threatened, I'm gonna put my hands up," said Amore.

Amore added that he and Janela have met since then and resolved their differences. Enzo said that having better things to ponder, he does not spend a lot of time holding grudges or harboring animosity.

"That was not beef, but then after the fact, yeah, I saw the man in public, he put his hand out, and I shook it," added Amore. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Amore was fired from WWE in 2018 after allegations of assault were brought against him. Enzo is currently active in independent circuits under the ring name Real1. He last competed on January 4, 2024, on OVW television against Gnarls Garvin, in which the former was victorious.

Former AEW World Champion name-dropped Enzo Amore

A former AEW World Champion and top star mentioned Enzo Amore on an episode of Dynamite, and the latter responded to it on X/Twitter.

Amore's former tag team partner in WWE, Big Bill, aka Big Cass, is currently the AEW World Tag Team Champion with Ricky Starks. Over the past few weeks, the champions were feuding with Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega before the latter's injury took him out indefinitely.

In a promo battle on the Winter is Coming episode of Dynamite, both Omega and Jericho made references to Big Bill's former tag team, with the latter even mentioning Enzo Amore by name.

Expand Tweet

Big Bill and Ricky Starks are scheduled to defend their titles at Battle of the Belts IX against Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara, who reunite with his former mentor to reform Le Sex Gods.

Will we crown new AEW Tag Team Champions at Battle of the Belts? Let us know in the comments below!

Scott Steiner thinks an upcoming star is ready for Roman Reigns here.