Joey Janela squashes beef with former champion in WWE - Reports

Fans have seen many real-life problems between the stars of both WWE and AEW over the years. Former AEW star Joey Janela also had some real-life heat with former WWE star Real1 (fka Enzo Amore), but it looks like the two recently put their differences aside.

Janela joined AEW in 2019 and worked there for three years before letting his contract expire in May 2022. Meanwhile, Real1 worked with WWE for several years under the ring name Enzo Amore. He won the Cruiserweight Championship in the company twice.

The heat between Janela and Real1 stemmed from a 2019 altercation while both were working on different wrestling promotions. The two ended up in a physical altercation in July 2019 at a Blink-182 concert.

Fightful Select has now reported that both men were at the draft party of the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. They had mutual friends at the event. Real1 came to Janela’s table, and the two shook hands. They squashed their issues and thanked each other, with Real1 thanking Janela for ending his issues with Big Bill/Big Cass.

Janela posted a photo on social media of the two shaking hands. It looks like the two wrestlers have put their differences aside.

Joey Janela isn’t interested in working for WWE

Joey Janela was one of the first stars to sign with AEW. He had several big matches on the promotion, but slowly faded away and ultimately left the company in May 2022.

The Bad Boy is currently working with DDT Pro-Wrestling and has made it clear that he doesn’t intend to return to AEW anytime soon. However, it looks like he isn’t interested in signing with WWE either.

A fan on Twitter recently asked Janela if he would ever join NXT in the future. The star surprisingly stated that he would probably work with Xtreme Pro Wrestling (XPW) instead.

The Bad Boy is one of the most sought-after stars on the independent circuit. Triple H and his men could show interest in him down the line and bring him into World Wrestling Entertainment someday.

