Eric Bischoff advises former WWE World Heavyweight Champion to retire after AEW All In 2024

Legendary wrestler Bryan Danielson finally claimed the AEW World Championship in front of a packed Wembley Stadium at All In 2024. He defeated Swerve Strickland by submission in a hard-hitting Title vs. Career Match. Had the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion lost, he probably wouldn't have wrestled again.

The American Dragon is set to address his in-ring future on tonight's episode of Wednesday Night Dynamite. Meanwhile, during a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff advised Danielson to retire from the squared circle and spend valuable time with his family.

The former WWE RAW General Manager urged Danielson to cherish retirement and enjoy life with his young kids.

"Kids are still so young. He’s made a ton of money. It’s not going to be an issue for him for the rest of his life. Dude, enjoy it. Get closer to your kids. You have an opportunity, Bryan, that very few people have at your age. So I hope he makes the most of it," Eric Bischoff said. [H/T: Ring Side News]

Trending

AEW star Bryan Danielson has suffered from injuries throughout his career

The erstwhile Daniel Bryan has suffered from various injuries during his decorated in-ring career. The former WWE Champion was even forced to retire in February 2016 due to concussion-related issues. However, the veteran star made an inspiring return to the squared circle at WrestleMania 34 in 2018.

Leading up to his Title vs. Career Match at AEW All In 2024, the medical officials asked Bryan to refrain from in-ring action until the Wembley event. The 43-year-old also opened up about his impending retirement in various interviews ahead of All In 2024.

Considering that Bryan Danielson is now the AEW World Champion, it will be interesting to see how the Tony Khan-led promotion books The American Dragon's title reign. It will be fascinating to see what Bryan says about his in-ring future on tonight's Dynamite.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback