"Horrible sh*t on AEW" - WWE Legend blasts Tony Khan's company for giving creative freedom to its talents

Former WWE RAW general manager Eric Bischoff has voiced his frustrations over some "horrible" AEW shows.

Bischoff made several appearances in the Jacksonville-based promotion between 2020 and 2021. In August 2020, he was seen in the company for the first time during a debate between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy. He was also instrumental in setting up the match between Chris Jericho and MJF at the Full Gear pay-per-view that year.

On a recent episode of his podcast “Strictly Business,” Bischoff dismissed the idea of giving wrestlers creative freedom in a bid to guarantee quality shows:

“I f***ing cannot stand watching 80% of the interviews that I’m forced to sit through if I want to sit and watch the show,” Bischoff said. “AEW is no different. In fact, I’ve seen some horrible, horrible sh** on AEW. So the idea that they have the freedom and the talents involved like that’s somehow gonna guarantee or ensure quality, well, that sh** went out the window a long time ago because I’ve seen promos on AEW that I would never allow on a television show, ever." (H/T - Wrestling Inc)

Eric Bischoff says he has not seen a good promo in AEW

The 67-year-old did not hold back while bashing the shows produced by Tony Khan's promotion.

He professed that he has not come across a good promo in the company's programming that hits the right chords:

“I haven’t seen a good promo in AEW that creates emotion or advances a story. It’s just words. There’s no connection to the character or the audience, and just a waste of time. So God, please, give me somebody that’s figured out a way to shoot promos that matter or just don’t shoot ones that don’t; I’ll take that." (H/T - Wrestling Inc)

Eric Bischoff is not signed to any wrestling promotion. His last appearance with the company was on May 28 2021 on Dynamite.

Do you agree with Bischoff's comments? Sound off in the comments section below!

