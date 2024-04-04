Eric Bischoff claims top WWE star won't be joining AEW after WrestleMania 40

The former RAW GM Eric Bischoff makes a bold claim, saying that a current top WWE Superstar would not be signing with AEW after WrestleMania 40, as his contract is reportedly expiring soon.

The WWE Superstar in question is former World Champion Drew McIntyre. McIntyre is currently one of the top stars in the Stamford-based promotion, doing some of the best work of his career. The Scottish Warrior is also set to challenge Seth Freakin' Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

However, there have been multiple speculations regarding McIntyre's contract status with the Stamford-based company. It was recently reported that his contract is set to expire after WrestleMania 40. Ever since the report came out and even months prior, many fans on the internet have been speculating that Drew will sign with AEW after his contract is up.

Meanwhile, former WCW personality and WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff also has his say regarding Drew's contract situation. Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast recently, Bischoff claimed that McIntyre would not sign with AEW after WrestleMania 40:

"The speculation about Drew not having signed his contract yet, ask yourself where is he going to go? Is he going to retire? If he's going to retire then yeah maybe he won't sign the contract. Where is he going to go? You think Drew McIntyre is going to go to AEW? [*whispers* 'No'] I think the whole conversation about his contract is just wasted air." [From 01:49:43 to 01:50:08]

WWE Hall of Famer praised Drew McIntyre's current work

As mentioned earlier, Drew McIntyre has been doing some of the best character work of his career. The WWE Hall of Famer also feels the same way and says nothing else in Drew's entire career is even close to his current work.

"Drew McIntyre is doing absolutely the best, nothing else's close character work that he's ever done in his career. Every week he gets better and better, every minute he's on camera he's getting better and better and better and more believable along the way." [From 01:48:32 to 01:48:49]

Moreover, it remains to be seen if The Scottish Warrior will defeat Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40 and get his well-deserved World Title win in front of a live audience.

