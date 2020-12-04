Eric Bischoff took to Twitter to share his comments on AEW's most recent special event, AEW Winter is Coming. He also commented on Sting's AEW debut after "The Stinger" arrived on AEW Dynamite this week. There, he interrupted a brutal attack from Team Taz on Cody Rhodes, Darby Allin and Dustin Rhodes.

I’m excited about the possibilities with the addition of @Sting to the @AEW roster and the potential of the story going forward. So far, they’ve over delivered on one very important story element and have laid an intriguing foundation for another. I’m in. https://t.co/wumtQQHL2h — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) December 3, 2020

Sting returned to TNT almost 20 years after his last appearance on the network. He stared into the eyes of the men that he saved, as Team Taz had already cleared the ring. All eyes were on what was an iconic debut for the legendary star. Bischoff himself expressed that he's happy with this development, and that he's looking forward to seeing what's next.

Bischoff also wrote about the possibilities that AEW has created after AEW Winter is Coming. He stated that these possibilities have made him excited for their future. Of course, Bischoff is specifically referring to Sting's debut and Kenny Omega's shocking victory over Jon Moxley.

Plus, Bischoff replied to a tweet regarding his previous comments on AEW. Previously, he has hinted that AEW isn't innovative enough. But Bischoff now suggests that AEW's moves on Wednesday night have drawn him in.

Bischoff also refers to the 'intriguing foundation' being laid for a potential angle with IMPACT Wrestling. AEW Winter is Coming ended when Omega won the AEW World Championship from Moxley. He then rushed out of the building with Don Callis. Before they departed, Callis said that everything will be explained on next week's episode of IMPACT Wrestling.

AEW certainly seems to have everyone's attention now, and Sting's debut was just the icing on the cake. The partnership between AEW and IMPACT Wrestling has intrigued numerous fans. AEW is clearly making some compelling moves, and now they even have Bischoff's stamp of approval.