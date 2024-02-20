Eric Bischoff downplays former WWE Superstar’s imminent AEW arrival

Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently predicted what numbers a former WWE Superstar would draw on her rumored AEW debut. The name being discussed is Mercedes Mone.

Mercedes will seemingly make her AEW debut on Dynamite: Big Business on March 13 in Boston. While nothing has been made official yet, multiple hints have been dropped recently.

Speaking on Strictly Business, Bischoff stated that Mercedes' potential AEW debut would not draw a viewership of 900,000.

“You know, you may see a bump, I’m sure. She’s got a lot of fans out there. So yeah, she’ll get a bump. Do I think it will break a million? They may not get 900, which is a win. And in today’s environment, anything over seven, or anything over 800, is, you know, cause for celebration, I guess. So little better than that, depending on what they’re up against," Eric Bischoff said.

The former RAW General Manager also claimed the spike in viewership will last up to three weeks.

"But you know, basketball right now doesn’t matter. It’s like, and it’s early season, basketball doesn’t start mattering until later on in the season. So, depending on what they’re up against, 875, maybe 880, somewhere near there. And it’ll go right back down to whatever it’s been. Within three weeks. That’d be it.” he added. [H/T - Ringside News]

Konnan thinks AEW would fumble Mercedes Mone

While speaking on Keepin' It 100 Official, Konnan predicted that the former WWE Superstar could lose her hype in three weeks. He also claimed Mercedes Mone might be a part of a bad storyline, and AEW will not utilize her to the best ability.

"I think what's gonna happen is that she'll come back like a lot of people have come back to a huge pop and huge first two, three-week honeymoon period, and then she won't be used right or will be put in a stupid angle or something, and she'll lose a lot of her luster," said Konnan.

It will be interesting to see how things work out for the Boss at the Jacksonville-based promotion.

