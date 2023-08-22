Eric Bischoff draws attention to a critical AEW mistake: "Don't promote it"

AEW is known for announcing their upcoming matches before the show to build anticipation. However, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff believes that All Elite Wrestling should hold back from announcing matches prior to their television shows.

The former WCW executive Eric Bischoff is one of the most talented minds in the business, having worked backstage for WWE, TNA, and, notably WCW.

Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on AEW announcing matches for Dynamite and Collision in advance on his "83 Weeks" podcast:

"In my experience, what happens is [that] when you're promoting things that don't have any momentum [and] that don't really matter, you're giving people a reason not to tune in," Bischoff said. "You're actually giving them permission not to tune in because you're telling them something that's going to happen that they frankly just aren't interested in. Unless it's a major, major matchup where there's some incredible stakes on the line, something really major, f**k it. Don't promote it." [H/T:WrestlingInc]

Eric Bischoff shoots at AEW president Tony Khan after recent controversies

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently took a shot on Tony Khan after the recent controversial events that took place backstage in AEW.

Over the past few weeks, there have been several rumors about the backstage atmosphere in AEW. Multiple reports also claimed that CM Punk has seemingly taken authority backstage and has a say in which star is allowed on the show.

While speaking to the Strictly Business podcast, Eric Bischoff took shots at Tony Khan for not being able to manage his own promotion:

"It's literally the inmates running the asylum at this point, and the entire company looks like a giant clown car filled with juvenile, unprofessional, self-absorbed children. Not all of them obviously, I don't want to cast such a broad net, but I've never seen anything like this before. Could you imagine if Tony Khan would have been able to buy WWE? You can't manage a clown car at this point." [H/T WrestlingINC]

