AEW stars are "tearing each other apart" despite All In success, says WWE veteran

On August 27, 2023, AEW will produce one of the biggest pro wrestling events ever at Wembley Stadium in London. The All In pay-per-view, which will be attended by more than 80,000 wrestling fans, will provide a massive platform for the company's talent to showcase their skills to the entire world.

However, the build to the grand event has not been smooth and has been marred by excessive backstage drama within the company, with fresh news about behind-the-scenes turmoil surfacing in the media on a routine basis.

Speaking on his Strictly Business podcast, Eric Bischoff talked about the mess that the Jacksonville-based company has become due to the backstage occurrences.

According to the WWE Hall of Famer, the sheer magnitude of the upcoming pay-per-view should unite and galvanize the entire team, and everyone in the company should be proud and grateful for the moment.

"What a f***ing mess, and all [of] it going into what should be one of the most exciting, I mean, if anything is going to galvanize your team, your roster, your company, your employees, your staff, if anything is going to galvanize them, it’s a moment like they’re about to experience in Wembley. My god, they sold over 80,000 tickets. There is so much to be proud of and grateful for," Bischoff said.

Bischoff continued that the same is not happening in All Elite Wrestling, as instead of getting together and mending fences, the people in the company are tearing each other apart. The veteran added that it is hurting the brand and the company as everything is unfolding publically.

"But rather than being proud of it and grateful for it and coming together despite people’s differences and their personal juvenile bulls***, they’re tearing each other apart, and they’re doing it in such a public fashion that it’s hurting the brand, it’s hurting the company." (H/t Fightful)

CM Punk is allegedly at the center of backstage drama on AEW Collision

Former WWE Champion CM Punk is allegedly making decisions affecting other AEW stars on Collision, leading to backstage controversies.

It was recently reported that CM Punk was responsible for several AEW stars being turned away at Collision's venue. As per the rumors, the people affected by Punk's behavior include AEW Head of Talent Relations Christopher Daniels, Ryan Nemeth, Matt Hardy, Jack Perry, and "Hangman" Adam Page.

Tony Khan is being criticized for the backstage turmoil, and people want the co-founder to take strict action to end the controversies once and for all. WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff went as far as to call CM Punk a cancer and claimed that Tony Khan will realize his mistake soon.

