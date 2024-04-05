Eric Bischoff fires shot at top AEW Executives

Eric Bischoff has taken a shot at two top AEW Executives on social media. The individuals in question are The Young Bucks.

Matthew and Nicholas Jackson reached one step closer to their goal to become three-time All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Champions. The duo advanced to the finals, to be held at the upcoming pay-per-view Dynasty 2024, by crushing the title aspirations of Best Friends (Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta) on the latest episode of Dynamite.

During their entrance for the bout, one of the AEW EVPs looked into the camera and conveyed words of praise for Jack Perry. The Scapegoat has been plying his trade in NJPW and has been absent from All Elite Wrestling TV since his backstage altercation with CM Punk at All In 2023.

The fracas between the two men led to The Second City Saint being fired and Perry being indefinitely suspended by Tony Khan. Discourses surrounding the issue continue to flourish amid recent reports regarding Jack Perry's AEW status and Punk's explosive statements regarding his former workplace on The MMA Hour.

A user recently took to X/Twitter to share a clip of The Young Bucks' message to the former Jungle Boy during the latest episode of Dynamite. Eric Bischoff responded to the tweet by firing a shot at the former World Trios Champions.

Eric Bischoff agreed with CM Punk's views on AEW President Tony Khan

CM Punk unleashed a barrage of statements regarding AEW in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani. The Straight Edge Superstar criticized Tony Khan, questioning the latter's credibility as a leader and as a boss.

Eric Bischoff, despite his well-known differences with Punk, recently pointed out his agreement with the former AEW World Champion regarding his assessment of Khan. Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, the Hall of Famer said:

"When I sat down last night and watched it, what was I gonna say other than, 'Yep, been talking about that for 3 years,' Now I don't have any perspective on what Tony's like backstage. I've got a brief glimpse which doesn't really tell you anything... You also look at like I say, some of the things we've seen over the last couple of years, The Punk situation is probably the most obvious, that's lack of leadership."

On the March 25 edition of RAW, CM Punk announced he would provide commentary to the World Heavyweight Title match between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania XL.

