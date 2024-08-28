Eric Bischoff firmly believes no one in AEW is better than 35-year-old star - "I can't think of one person who is better"

The AEW roster features dozens of wrestlers, from up-and-coming rookies to rising stars, to experienced veterans, and everyone in between. A new signee is already being praised, despite some criticism towards All Elite Wrestling officials. Eric Bischoff agrees with those sentiments as he's recently revealed some of his All In observations.

Ricochet has officially joined All Elite Wrestling. The 21-year industry veteran debuted at All In on Sunday, as the tenth entrant in the Casino Gauntlet Match. The One and Only's pending arrival had been rumored since before he left WWE at the end of June. There had been rumors of potential major matches for the former Intercontinental Champion, and in the end, many fans online felt like his debut was wasted on the Gauntlet.

The former WWE star's AEW debut was a wasted opportunity, according to Eric Bischoff. The veteran gave a live post-All In review on his 83 Weeks podcast and was about critics saying All Elite Wrestling wasted Ricochet's debut.

"I tend to agree, I think it was a wasted opportunity. He's [Ricochet] a massive star, he could be. I think he's... I'll be careful, I'm gonna watch what I say, but I think right now, in this moment, there is nobody in AEW that is better than Ricochet. Maybe some there are as good, or maybe he's as good as some, but I can't think of one person who is better," Eric Bischoff said. [From 1:06:46 to 1:07:18]

Bischoff was then asked if he thinks Ricochet's debut would've been better off on a random Dynamite. The veteran said it was no secret The One and Only was joining AEW, so the former PWG World Champion should have been presented better, perhaps with a special intro or video package. Bischoff reiterated that he did enjoy the match.

"No, I would have rather made a big f*****g deal out of him. He got lost in the shuffle. [...] I never said I didn't like it, it's just a wasted opportunity. I just think that moment, in front of 50,000 people, emotionally everybody's on a high, whether they're in Wembley or whether they're sitting [at home] watching on television, everybody's at a certain kind of emotional peak. Why not make the most of it as opposed to putting him in a good match?" Eric Bischoff said. [From 1:07:24 to 1:08:35]

Ricochet is set to make his AEW singles debut tonight on Dynamite from Champaign, Illinois. He will wrestle Kyle Fletcher for the first time ever. The match was made when Fletcher and Don Callis challenged the highflyer after All In.

Ricochet open to chasing ROH gold following AEW debut

Ricochet is officially signed to All Elite Wrestling. Tony Khan confirmed the signing after Sunday's All In pay-per-view.

A fan on X/Twitter asked Ricochet about possibly working for Khan's other promotion. The inaugural WWE Speed Champion has worked just one ROH dark match, back in 2009. He responded with optimism.

"I hope so. I love ROH," Ricochet wrote.

The Highlight of The Night then wrote "I definitely will" when a fan suggested he chase for Mark Briscoe's ROH World Championship to "give the title even more prestige just to shut some mouths."

