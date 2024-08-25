Ricochet issues first public reaction to AEW signing

Ricochet has finally arrived in AEW. After months of rumors and speculation, going back to well before Ricochet's WWE release actually happened, the 21-year industry veteran made his All Elite debut in the Casino Gauntlet match at today's All In 2024 pay-per-view. The multi-time champion has just publicly reacted to AEW's breaking news announcement.

The Highlight of the Night made his surprise All Elite Wrestling debut during today's Casino Gauntlet at All In, which was won by Christian Cage in another major swerve. During the match, Tony Khan took to X to officially welcome the inaugural WWE Speed Champion to the company. He also confirmed that Ricochet is All Elite.

The Future Of Flight responded to the AEW President almost one hour later after returning backstage. He needed just two rocket ship emojis to keep the buzz going around his debut.

Ricochet is expected for Wednesday's Dynamite, but that has not been confirmed. He and new International Champion Will Ospreay have teased a revival of their long-term rivalry now that they are together in the same company.

Out of nine singles bouts they've worked since 2013, Ospreay currently leads with five wins. Their last match was won by The Aerial Assassin in August 2017 at a WCPW event in the UK.

