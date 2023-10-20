Eric Bischoff lashes out on reports criticising AEW's "older talent"

AEW is often criticized for pushing veteran superstars or the popular WWE names that the company has signed over the years instead of their homegrown talent. This strategy has been noted by a lot by the fans as well as by Dave Meltzer who got a response from WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff.

The WWE Hall of Famer praised some veteran stars like Adam Copeland, and Bryan Danielson, and stated that they are performing on a level above some of the younger talents in AEW.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke on Bryan Danielson taking on Christain Cage for the TNT Championship this past week on AEW Collision:

“Yeah, I will watch it today. I will go back and watch that because I love watching seasoned performers who understand psychology and can deliver in the ring. I don’t care how old they are. By the way, I read a post from Dave Meltzer about one problem. They have too many old guys. Well, I got news for you. Those guys are performing at a level far above some of the younger talent on that show, and that’s not a knock on the younger talent. They’re going to get there, but you don’t really get to perform at the level of Bryan Danielson, Christian, Adam Copeland, or Chris Jericho until you’ve been in that ring for a while. It takes time, folks. It’s not just about going out there and being able to do athletically what a lot of. Younger talent, dude, because that shit ain’t working. To be honest, it’s the story. It’s the psychology. It’s the characters. And I think Christian and Brian Johnson, without even having seen the match yet, probably put out a clinic that I hope many people are paying attention to.” H/T:[Wrestlingheadlines]

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff blames Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez for AEW backstage drama

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently gave his honest thoughts on wrestling journalists Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez and called them ''cancer'' to the professional wrestling business.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff was asked about Christian Cage going off on Bryan Alvarez at AEW WrestleDream media scrum:

"I don't really give a s***, to be honest, but Alvarez and Meltzer are cancer to the wrestling business. I think a lot of the issues that Tony Khan has had over the last year, particularly with regard to Punk and some of the bulls**t that went on backstage is at least 50% because of the bulls**t that guys like Meltzer and Alvarez put out there and the sh*t that they stir up as a result ... that stuff that they write about, as much as it doesn't matter cause 90% of the wrestling audience doesn't read and all sh*t, it ends up creating issues backstage and, in some cases, in management," he said (1:03- 1:48)

He continued:

"This is going to sound bizarre, but I am probably more supportive of Phil Brooks CM Punk in terms of why things went South in AEW because I do think Melzer and Alvarez are, at minimum, at least half responsible for that, and Tony gets the other half because he didn't manage it... They were cancer for the business for that same reason, and we saw it manifest with regard to Punk and the bulls**t that was going on backstage. They had a lot to do with it. I do think they're cancer," Bischoff said. (1:52 - 2:44)

