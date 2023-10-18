WWE legend blames Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez for "some of the bulls**t" that happened with CM Punk in AEW

A WWE veteran has taken a strong stance against prominent wrestling journalists Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez, calling them a "cancer" to the wrestling business. The veteran in question is none other than Eric Bischoff.

Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez are well-known journalists in the wrestling world. They share backstage reports and news on their radio show from different promotions to keep the fans updated. They also allegedly had a huge role in the ongoing CM Punk situation from the recent AEW backstage drama. A few months ago, the Straight Edge Superstar called them out on his Instagram Stories.

On the latest edition of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff was asked about Christian Cage's recent media scrum comments, in which Cage went off on Bryan Alvarez.

Bischoff went on to say that Meltzer and Alvarez are responsible for the AEW backstage drama:

"I don't really give a s***, to be honest, but Alvarez and Meltzer are cancer to the wrestling business. I think a lot of the issues that Tony Khan has had over the last year, particularly with regard to Punk and some of the bulls**t that went on backstage is at least 50% because of the bulls**t that guys like Meltzer and Alvarez put out there and the sh*t that they stir up as a result ... that stuff that they write about, as much as it doesn't matter cause 90% of the wrestling audience doesn't read and all sh*t, it ends up creating issues backstage and, in some cases, in management," he said (1:03- 1:48)

Furthermore, the WWE legend agreed with Punk's assessment of both the journalists:

"This is going to sound bizarre, but I am probably more supportive of Phil Brooks CM Punk in terms of why things went South in AEW because I do think Melzer and Alvarez are, at minimum, at least half responsible for that, and Tony gets the other half because he didn't manage it... They were cancer for the business for that same reason, and we saw it manifest with regard to Punk and the bulls**t that was going on backstage. They had a lot to do with it. I do think they're cancer," Bischoff said. (1:52 - 2:44)

Check out the video below:

Eric Bischoff wants see CM Punk back in WWE

Eric Bischoff wants to see CM Punk's return to WWE and states that Punk doesn't need to make his comeback at Survivor Series in his hometown of Chicago.

On an episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff explained why it is better to have him return at WWE Royal Rumble next year.

“Absolutely. No question about it. They don’t need Chicago pop. Chicago is going to pop anyway, whether he shows up or not. No added value. None. Zero.”

However, fans hope to see Punk return to WWE at Survivor Series on November 25 in his hometown of Chicago.

What are your thoughts on Bischoff's comments? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit the 83 Weeks podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription if you use any quotes from this article.