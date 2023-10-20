“Looked like Edge got a little pissed off” - WWE Legend reacts to Adam Copeland’s awkward exchange with Ricky Starks

Adam Copeland has had a great welcome in the AEW. There has been news all over about how he is over with the crowd and how other AEW wrestlers were eagerly waiting for him to get into the ring. But there has been some news over the week that hints at the idea that not everything is fine with the Rated-R Superstar over at AEW.

A recent in-ring promo that he cut with Ricky Starks on Collision grabbed headlines because of how it went on. The keen-eyed and sharp-eared thought that they saw some real-time heat between Starks and Copeland. Now, WWE icon Dutch Mantell has weighed in on the controversy on his podcast, Storytime with Dutch Mantell, and called it memorable.

"It was a memorable interview. Looked like Edge got a little pissed off. He (Ricky Starks) said something 'bug eyed' to him (Edge). When I saw it, I said to myself, did this lead to something, are they just trading barbs? But nothing, they left it open. Not really interestingly open, they just left it open, period," he said. [57:00 - 59:00]

Shoot interviews and professional wrestlers going to business for themselves inside the ring are nothing new. But with AEW already wrecked with controversy regarding Punk and other members of the roster, the Adam Copeland-Ricky Starks feud, if real, should be something that is nipped in the bud.

Eric Bischoff says Adam Copeland's "Vanilla Midget" quote could hurt him

Eric Bischoff, who has been in the ring and in the area during some of the most scathing burns in pro-wrestling history, said that Adam Copeland's "Vanilla Midget" quote could be a problem for Copeland's legendary babyface character in AEW, on his 83 Weeks podcast.

Tony Khan was at the forefront of the real-life beef between CM Punk and Jack Perry. It remains to be seen if he will grab this out as well.

What do you think? Will Adam and Ricky Starks be the latest chapter in AEW's backstage issues? Tell us in the comments section.

