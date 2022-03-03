WWE Hall of Famer comments on MJF's brutal attack on CM Punk on AEW Dynamite

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on Maxwell Jacob Friedman's vicious assault on CM Punk on the recently concluded episode of AEW Dynamite, making the feud even more enjoyable.

Eric Bischoff's reaction says it all. A Twitter user tagged Bischoff in a quote-tweet reply to a video of MJF's swerve on Punk during their segment on AEW Dynamite. The host of the 83 Weeks Podcast said MJF's move was "obviously smart."

Bischoff's reaction certainly had a pedigree because he was the king of swerves himself when he was the leader of the New World Order (nWo).

MJF brutally assaults CM Punk on AEW Dynamite

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF pulled a surprising swerve on CM Punk soon after they hugged it out in the middle of the ring.

The Second City Saint spoke about his thoughts on MJF's promo last week, asking if it was real. MJF walked to the ring, and Punk offered him a hug but received a low blow. The Pinnacle members then came down to the ring to beat Punk up. MJF bloodied the former WWE Champion, showing his true colors.

TNT Champion Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, and Sting ultimately came down to the ring to help Punk, but the damage was done by MJF, Shawn Spears, and Wardlow.

Punk and MJF will slug it out in a Dog Collar Match at Revolution 2022 after a series of assaults and an exchange of heartfelt promos.

