"Have you seen their logo lately?" - Eric Bischoff pokes fun at WWE legend's faction for copying nWo in AEW

AEW stable Blackpool Combat Club has been influenced a little too much by the nWo faction, or so Eric Bischoff thinks.

The nWo (New World Order) stable originated in late 1990s in WCW. Flaunting a street-gang attitude, the team consisting of Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and others quickly rose in popularity. nWo's success later spawned several imitations as well as parodies, like bWo, lWo and the jWo.

The Blackpool Combat Club, on the other hand, was formed quite recently. The faction also has a rough and pain-worshipping attitude to wrestling. Eric Bischoff seems to believe that this esthetic is influenced by nWo, among other things. In a recent interaction on 83 Weeks Podcast, the former WWE Manager shared his two cents on the issue.

“What they want is that version of the next level of excitement, that’s what they want. That’s why you see people forming factions that are in one-way shape or form, some in more ways than others [copying the nWo]. Take the Bullet Club, is that not a direct obvious derivative of the nWo when you have everybody running around throwing the two sweet sign up? Come on. When you look at the Blackpool Combat Club, have you seen their logo lately? Come on. (H/T: WrestlingInc)

The Blackpool Combat Club is undefeated as of now in AEW. Fans will have to stay tuned to see whether any other stable is able to defeat the formidable trio of Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson and Wheeler Yuta in the future.

Eric Bischoff recently slammed AEW star CM Punk for the latter's comments

Eric Bischoff's recent thoughts on CM Punk's opinion about casual wrestling fans has sparked a savage social media interaction.

Eric has often criticized AEW in the past, leading to animosity with fans and wrestlers alike. The WWE Hall of Famer recently shared his thoughts on CM Punk's earlier statement about casual wrestling fans not existing anymore.

“All due respect to CM Punk, [he] never spent five minutes in the television business. He knows a lot about what’s going on in the wrestling ring, more than I ever will in terms of executing it. But to make the casual statement? What the f*ck are you doing in the television business then dude? It makes no sense to me, I don’t believe it’s true.” (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

CM Punk has his eyes set on the AEW World Championship belt of Hangman Adam Page. Only time will tell if the Second City Saint will be able to defeat Page in their upcoming battle.

Do you think Eric Bischoff is right about BCC copying nWo? Sound off in the comments below!

Edited by Prem Deshpande