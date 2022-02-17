"What you’re reading in the coverage isn’t going to reveal the facts" - WCW legend's bold claim after Cody Rhodes' AEW exit 

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently shared his thoughts on Cody Rhodes' shocking AEW departure, which has left the wrestling world in disbelief.

A couple of days back, Tony Khan publicly announced the news of Cody and his wife Brandi Rhodes leaving AEW. Immediately after this, several reports began circulating on the internet, detailing the reasons for The American Nightmare's decision to leave the company he helped found.

Rumors also suggested that things were not good between Cody and Tony Khan as they couldn't reach a financial agreement over the former's new contract. A few hours back, Eric Bischoff took to Twitter to write that none of the rumors and reports going viral could accurately suggest why Cody left AEW.

"No “backstage reports” or Dirt Sheet analysis is going to give you any accurate perspective on a situation like this. I have zero insight into Cody’s thought process or reasons for making such a major decision. Neither does anyone “reporting” on them," tweeted Eric Bischoff.

In a separate tweet, Bischoff praised both Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan for maturely handling the situation, which is why none of the rumors could reveal the actual "facts" behind the disagreement. Check out his tweet below:

"Excellent point. Cody is wise beyond his years and is being very professional. So is Tony. Which is exactly why what you’re reading in the coverage isn’t going to reveal the facts. But time certainly will," tweeted Bischoff.

Bully Ray thinks Cody Rhodes' situation is a "work"

While fans are finally coming to terms with Cody's AEW departure, WWE legend Bully Ray feels that the situation is a "work." The former Tag Team Champion stated that All Elite Wrestling could bring back The American Nightmare as a heel who threatens the entire company.

A recent report also suggested that Vince McMahon is keen to capitalize upon the situation and push Cody Rhodes to the moon in WWE. Plus, it was noted that McMahon values the former TNT Champion as a "big deal," something likely to result in a marquee match for him at WrestleMania 38.

Do you agree with Eric Bischoff's assessment of the Cody Rhodes-Tony Khan situation? Sound off in the comments section below.

