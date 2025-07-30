  • home icon
Eric Bischoff reacts to top AEW star's heartfelt tribute to Hulk Hogan after his tragic passing

By Debangshu Nath
Published Jul 30, 2025 10:23 GMT
Eric Bischoff (left) and Hulk Hogan (right) (Images via WWE.com)
Eric Bischoff (left) and Hulk Hogan (right) (Images via WWE.com)

Hulk Hogan's passing has affected millions worldwide. He was one of the main reasons for wrestling's rise in popularity in the 1980s and 90s. Furthermore, he inspired hundreds to pursue their dream of becoming professional wrestlers. Unfortunately, his off-screen actions made him a controversial figure.

Many WWE stars paid tribute to The Real American on his passing. However, only a handful of AEW names acknowledged it. Interestingly, All Elite Wrestling EVP Matt Jackson had some kind words for the legend. In his tribute, he wrote that Hogan was gracious even when nobody was watching. This line moved WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff to tears.

On a recent episode of 83 Weeks w/ Eric Bischoff, the veteran thanked the AEW star for his touching tribute and said that he was especially moved by the part where Jackson wrote that Hulk Hogan was gracious even when nobody was watching.

"That was cool. That's a very cool man. And the best part of it was its end. It's so true. 'Even when no one was watching. ' That's the part of Hulk which people could see. Could have seen. He really did love people. All people. He was that accessible. He was that nice of a guy, and as Matt said 'Even when no one was watching'. Thank you Matt," said Bischoff.
What Went Wrong for Hulk Hogan? Watch Here!

AEW addressed Hulk Hogan's death on Collision

On the recent episode of Collision, AEW commentator Tony Schiavone addressed the passing of Hogan. In his statement, Schiavone spoke about the WWE Hall of Famer's huge legacy and impact. He also sent condolences to The Real American's family.

"If you’ve never lost a member of your family, you have no idea what the pain they are going through right now. And believe you me, it is intense. From all of us here at All Elite Wrestling, RIP, brother." said Schiavone. [H/T: Cageside Seats]
At the time of his death, Hulk Hogan was 71 years old. May the legend rest in peace.

If you use quotes from the article's first half, please credit 83 Weeks w/ Eric Bischoff and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

