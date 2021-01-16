Eric Bischoff reveals what IMPACT Wrestling is getting from the partnership with AEW (Exclusive)

AEW and IMPACT Wrestling's partnership has added a breath of fresh air to the wrestling industry as we settle into the new year. We have already seen the Bullet Club reunion, and several other cross-promotional activities are expected to happen this year.

Eric Bischoff spoke about AEW and IMPACT Wrestling's newfound alliance during an exclusive interview with SK Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta.

Bischoff believed that the partnership has so far been successful for both promotions. However, Eric Bischoff explained that IMPACT Wrestling stands to gain more from a working relationship with AEW.

"I think it's working in the case of AEW and IMPACT. Both the companies are gaining their respective benefits from the relationship. And anytime you have a situation when both companies are benefiting, then it's a win-win. Everybody goes home at the end of the night, happy. IMPACT Wrestling is getting much more exposure."

AEW airs on a national TV network, and IMPACT Wrestling has gained some much-needed exposure by being mentioned on TNT. Bischoff said that he would find it tough to find IMPACT Wrestling, and the shows would not even crack 100,000-150,000 viewers.

However, IMPACT Wrestling is now benefiting from the hype surrounding its partnership with AEW. Bischoff explained:

"More people are aware of IMPACT Wrestling now because of their relationship with AEW because AEW has a much bigger national primetime television platform. IMPACT Wrestling is nowhere to be found. You have to search for it very, very hard to even find it on Television. And you have a very small audience of 100 or 150 thousand viewers, which is nothing more than a YouTube show in terms of total viewership. But now, with AEW and the exposure they are getting on TNT, which is a very successful, well-respected cable network with a large audience, IMPACT is benefiting from that."

I'm sure they are capable of doing it: Eric Bischoff on the long-term success of the AEW-IMPACT Wrestling partnership

Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone during AEW's 'paid ad' segment on IMPACT Wrestling.

Bischoff added that AEW could also profit from the situation by using IMPACT talent that is not a part of their regular programming. The AEW-IMPACT relationship would allow both companies to keep their storylines fresh.

"AEW, I think, benefits because they have talent that they can bring in on occasions that is not a part of their regular programming, that is not part of their regular storylines, and it allows you to create some spontaneous stories, invasion type stories, unique stories that you might otherwise not able to create. Like I said, it's a win-win for both companies, and that's great."

The former WCW Executive Producer stated that while AEW and IMPACT are reaping the benefits during the early days of the partnership, the agreement's long-term success would depend on how well they maintain the novelty of the coalition.

"I don't know, over the long term, it will be as successful as it is right now because it's new and it's different. But like anything in entertainment, whether it is movies, or music or television or wrestling, once you've kind of seen it and been watching it for an extended period of time, it loses some of its luster. Only time will tell. A lot of it has to do with how they use that relationship and what new ways they can come up with to present stories that keeps that relationship feeling fresh. I'm sure they are capable of doing it. We just have to wait and see what that looks like."

