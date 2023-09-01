Eric Bischoff reveals what Tony Khan should do regarding CM Punk ahead of AEW All Out

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has revealed what he thinks Tony Khan should do about CM Punk and his reported suspension that may keep him from competing at this Sunday's AEW All Out pay-per-view.

All Out will take place on September 3rd at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, with many people in the area paying their money to see their hometown hero, CM Punk, perform live.

However, due to the recent incident that took place between Punk and Jack Perry at AEW All In, both men have reportedly been suspended and will miss the pay-per-view this Sunday.

But at the time of writing, there is still some confusion as to whether Punk will be at the show. This is something that Eric Bischoff is not happy about, as he said on the "Strictly Business" podcast that Tony Khan should be a leader and not use the term 'investigation' as an excuse.

"That's another b******t thing. I hear this so much about 'Oh it's under investigation.' Tony was standing right there for crying out loud. It is what it is. What investigation? What, are you calling in the CSI team? This is such.... That kind of flakiness doesn't work for me, brother. This is the time when a leader leads. If that means [saying] 'For all of you that bought tickets, because you thought CM Punk was going to be a part of this event. We apologise. Obviously a situation happened and it had to be handled the correct way. For the sake of the rest of the roster and the business long term. We apologize. Punk's not gonna be here this time. Maybe next time.'" (H/T SEScoops)

Bischoff elaborated on this idea by saying that if Khan was open and honest about what is going on about Punk, the fans and the AEW roster will respect him so much more, even if there is outrage initially.

"Take the bullet. It's a wound. It's gonna bleed. It's gonna hurt. You're gonna limp a little bit after but people will respect you for that. The rest of the roster will respect you. The fans will respect you. They may not like it at first, of course they're not going to like it, especially if they bought tickets because they want to see Punk but man you got to at some point. The answer is yes or no. 'It's under investigation' for crying out loud." (H/T SEScoops)

Did CM Punk plan his altercation with Jack Perry?

A lot of people were left angry and frustrated that CM Punk and Jack Perry's altercation at All In cast a bad light on what was AEW's biggest show ever. However, while the brawl seemed to be a 'heat of the moment' situation, some fans are hopefully speculating that it is part of a storyline.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer wrote that some All Elite Wrestling talent thought that, because Jack Perry liked a tweet that was negative towards CM Punk, the moment the two men came face-to-face was something Punk had planned before the show.

At the time of writing, there is no official statement from All Elite Wrestling on the status of either Perry or Punk, but with both Collision and All Out taking place at the United Center, fans will be eager to hear what's next.

Do you think CM Punk and Jack Perry will be suspended for AEW All Out? Let us know in the comments section down below!

