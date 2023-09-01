Members of AEW roster allegedly believe that CM Punk has a grudge against top star

AEW's "Real" World Champion CM Punk has yet again been involved with a major incident that's caused strife in the locker room. According to reports, some sources believe that Punk has a grudge against Jack Perry.

Much like the reporting surrounding the "Brawl Out Incident," the real story behind the scenes continues to change. At this stage, the only thing that fans can confidently say is that the two men got into an altercation, and there were witnesses.

During the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer claimed that some AEW talent believed CM Punk had planned his clash with Perry.

"Whether rightly or wrongly, many of the talent thought it was Punk yelling at a guy primarily because he had liked a negative tweet about Punk shortly before he returned and that was the real reason."

During his recent appearance on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long explained why AEW should lift CM Punk's suspension.

CM Punk advised Jack Perry not to use real glass during his AEW All In match

Rumors that The Second City was banning some top stars from Collision ran rampant over the past few weeks. One of these reports claimed that Jack Perry was prevented from using real glass by CM Punk in a planned segment.

Meltzer continued in the same report and noted how some fans believe CM Punk was in the wrong since management approved the segment prior.

"In this case, his advice seemed to make sense but the situation is stuff that people are going to view everything within the framework since most of the time it is within that framework. And the fact was it had all been approved by the company before the discussion took place."

Perry notably referenced the situation during his match, which led to the brawl, according to sources. It remains to be seen if fans will ever know what really happened, like the "Brawl Out Incident," but unfortunately, only time will tell.

