WWE veteran wants AEW to lift CM Punk's suspension and involve the police at All Out (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Teddy Long shared a unique perspective on how AEW could lift CM Punk's suspension and address the situation at All Out.

The wrestling world was shocked when news of a backstage altercation at All In between CM Punk and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry broke out. As a result, both superstars were suspended pending an investigation into the incident, which also resulted in both stars missing this Sunday's AEW upcoming PPV All Out.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long suggested that if CM Punk wasn't the instigator, his suspension could be lifted and allow him to return to action at All Out.

"Well, here's what they can do now. They said that CM Punk was really not the aggressor, then they could drop the suspension on CM Punk and have him show up at the pay-per-view and have him have a match," Long said. [11:35 - 11: 47]

Furthermore, he said AEW could have Jack Perry in the mix and get the police involved:

"Now, during that CM Punk match, then out of the blue, Here Comes Jack Perry, which is been suspended, but he don't give a sh*t. He can buy a ticket, which makes it legal. Come into the arena, so maybe here comes Jack right at the end... Punk goes for his finish, Jack hits that ring and there's a big brawl right there, brother, you know? Now you got a big pull apart, even involve the police. So, you know, I mean, we just have to wait and see what happened, but I think it's been working, is this just horrible." [11:48 - 12:20]

Check out the interview below:

WWE veteran said AEW star Jack Perry would have been fired if he disobeyed Vince McMahon's orders

WWE veteran Teddy Long shared his thoughts on what would have happened if AEW star "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry had not followed Vince McMahon's orders in WWE.

In the same interview, the Hall of Famer said if Perry had been told by McMahon not to use real glass in a stunt, and if he did it anyway, he would have been fired from the promotion.

"Now, Jack Perry, I don't know the young man. Never met him a day in my life, okay? The only thing I can say about this is if he was in the WWE... I think the leadership there is a lot better. If he had been told by Vince McMahon that, 'Do not use real glass,' that would have never happened. And if he disobeyed Vince McMahon's order that not to do something, just like you said, as soon as he walked through that curtain, he'd have been fired. No suspension, none of that stuff." [6:30 - 7:02]

Long's comments came after Perry was in an argument with CM Punk when he was told by the latter he couldn't use the glass.

What are your thoughts on Teddy Long's suggestion on CM Punk's match for All Out? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.