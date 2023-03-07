Eric Bischoff says he would be "surprised" if major AEW star doesn't jump ship to WWE

WWE Hall of Famer recently shared his thoughts about one of AEW's top stars. He claimed it would surprise him if world champion MJF didn't end up in the Stamford-based promotion once his current contract is up.

The AEW World Champion has been teasing his departure from the Jacksonville-based promotion for months now. His current contract expires in 2024, and at any opportunity, he brings up the infamous 'Bidding war of 2024' between WWE and AEW.

During a recent appearance on the Going Broadway podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff shared his thoughts on the AEW World Champion. He praised MJF and mentioned that he needs to move to the Stamford-based promotion as he can grow there.

"Sure, he's a very talented dude. Very talented, unquestionably. I'd be surprised if he doesn't end up there [WWE]," Eric Bischoff said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

The former RAW General Manager said that AEW needs to change in a big way if MJF wants to unleash his full potential in the promotion.

Bischoff believes that the Jacksonville-based promotion is not growing, which is one of the main reasons he would like to see the promotion's top champion jump ship.

"[MJF will] only fly as high as the ceiling in AEW lets him fly... The audience is what the audience is," Bischoff said. "It's not growing, and unless something changes in AEW related to storytelling and structure and discipline and creative, 'cause the creative sucks, that's all there is." [H/T Wrestling Inc].

MJF went the distance with former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson at AEW Revolution

Last night in San Francisco, California, was the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. The night's main event was the 60-minute Iron Man match between MJF and the American Dragon for the world title.

Both stars went to war. At the end of the 60 minutes, Danielson and Friedman had three wins apiece, and the match was ruled out a draw. Both were busted open, beaten to a pulp, and immediately needed medical attention. MJF specifically required a supply of oxygen as well.

It seemed like it was the end, but Tony Khan demanded that the match continue under sudden-death rules. To retain his title, The Salt of the Earth attacked Danielson with an oxygen tank and locked in the Arm-bar submission move, forcing The American Dragon to tap out.

Following the match at the post-show media scrum, the AEW World Champion had some strong words for the rest of the locker room.

