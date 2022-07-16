"Flatter than p**s on a plate" - Eric Bischoff brutally dismisses AEW as a competition to WWE

Former Senior Vice President of WCW Eric Bischoff does not see AEW as a competitor to WWE.

It was recently reported that for the first time since 2008, RAW could be on its way to becoming a TV-14 rated show on the USA Network. The red brand was rated a TV-14 show from 1997 to 2008, which included the Attitude Era and Ruthless Aggression Era. But over the past decade, Vince McMahon has shifted his attention to producing more family-friendly shows.

On a recent episode of his Strictly Business podcast, Bischoff, a former RAW General Manager, was asked if WWE's possible move was a reaction to AEW’s recent popularity.

The 67-year-old immediately dismissed the notion. He highlighted that Tony Khan's show is nowhere near Vince's in terms of TV ratings.

“It’s not like WWE is losing its audience to AEW. AEW is flatter than p**s on a plate in terms of television ratings... It is what it is and WWE is not losing market share to AEW so why would they react to something that’s not affecting them?” Bischoff said. (H/T -Wrestling Inc)

Eric Bischoff pointed out an element of pro-wrestling that is missing from AEW

In the year so far, AEW’s flagship program Dynamite has averaged around 950,000 viewers, while WWE's RAW and SmackDown have consistently fetched more than 1.5 million.

There can be many reasons why the Jacksonville-based promotion cannot match up with Vince's company, with Eric Bischoff explaining one of them.

He believes that despite the quality of the matches being good, AEW needs to concentrate more on storytelling to engage the viewers.

“I think with AEW, it’s more of a cultural thing where the decision is being made that it’s all about the quality of the matches and the dream matches and the story has become secondary. That’s being kind for the most part and I’m talking about a traditional beginning, middle, and end story with a great arc that takes the viewer on a journey and makes you emotionally invested. That element is mostly gone in for the most part and it’s more about the exhibition for the sake of the exhibition.”

Despite their differences, AEW is currently considered the only plausible competitor to the Stamford-based promotion. However, with the legacy that WWE has created over the years, it would be challenging for Tony Khan to topple the global juggernaut of sports entertainment.

