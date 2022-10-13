Eric Bischoff sends a two-word message after Tony Khan announces another former WWE Superstar signing for AEW Dynamite's Canada debut

Eric Bischoff shared his thoughts on Tony Khan's acquisition of former WWE Superstar Renee Paquette for AEW Dynamite's Canada debut.

Paquette was offered a return by WWE, but it was reported that she declined their offer. Further reports also stated that AEW became the leading contender to land her following the contract extension of her husband, Jon Moxley.

Earlier, before Dynamite in Canada took place, Khan officially announced the monumental signing of Paquette. Several personalities have reacted to Paquette's signing with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

TONIGHT! Welcome to the team! @ReneePaquette is ALL ELITE!See you soon coming up at8pm ET/7pm ET on @TBSNetwork TONIGHT! Welcome to the team!@ReneePaquette is ALL ELITE!See you soon coming up at8pm ET/7pm ET on @TBSNetworkTONIGHT! https://t.co/Jwcq58P6RI

One of those was Hall of Famer Bischoff, who is known as a staunch critic of All Elite Wrestling.

The former RAW General Manager kept it simple by claiming that the Jacksonville-based promotion scored a great acquisition.

Check out his tweet below:

Paquette immediately debuted on the company's first international show in her birthplace of Toronto, Canada. She opened this week's episode of Dynamite by interviewing fellow countryman Christian Cage before the Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy match took place.

It will be interesting to see what Paquette does in the coming weeks, especially as an interviewer and possibly a color commentator, just like she did in WWE.

