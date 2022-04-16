"You find this funny?" - Eric Bischoff blasts spot from recent AEW match

After this week's AEW Rampage, Eric Bischoff expressed his anger and displeasure at a particular spot during the main event.

The latest episode of Rampage showcased several great matches. In the final bout of the episode, Hangman Adam Page defeated Adam Cole to retain his AEW World Championship title.

While the match was brutal, involving chairs and tables, a spot stood out the most. As Hangman battered Adam Cole, the former wrapped barbed wire around Cole's head, effectively making a crown of thorns. The Anxious Millennial Cowboy then executed a Deadeye drop to pick up the win.

Fans on Twitter responded to this specific spot, pointing out the uncanny coincidence of using a barbed-wire crown on Good Friday.

However, Eric Bischoff was seemingly displeased as he tweeted:

Eric Bischoff recently commented on Tony Khan's claim about anti-AEW bot accounts

Eric Bischoff was one of the many people who felt that Khan had made a blunder by sharing a tweet about anti-AEW bot accounts on social media.

Speaking to Bodyslam, Eric Bischoff said he was embarrassed for Khan. He explained that claiming such a thing on social media would only draw the attention of trolls.

Coming back to the Rampage spot, many fans have echoed similar sentiments as Bischoff after the match. There has been no comment from either Tony Khan or Hangman Page. We will keep you posted on the situation.

