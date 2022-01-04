"Paint by numbers wrestling story" – Eric Bischoff slams AEW for ongoing storyline

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has voiced his criticism regarding the current main event storyline between AEW Champion Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson.

Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson have been embroiled in a feud since The American Dragon won the World Title Eliminator Tournament at Full Gear 2021.

The two men put on one of the best matches of 2021 at the Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite, which went to a 60-minute draw for the AEW Championship.

While the feud produced a great match thus far, Bischoff pointed out some problems with the rivalry on his 83 Weeks podcast. The former RAW general manager said the feud lacks depth and won't be remembered in a few years:

"It’s the lack of depth and real structure to story, this is a paint by numbers wrestling story, and when it’s over, a year from now or two years from now, no one will remember this. Despite the fact there’s incredible talent involved, no one’s going to remember it because there’s nothing to remember, there’s no moment. There are great matches, sure, but there’s no story."

The feud between Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson will continue on the January 5th edition of AEW Dynamite when AEW debuts on TBS.

Eric Bischoff wants AEW to give him a reason to believe

The lack of depth wasn't the only thing that Eric Bischoff had a problem with when it comes to the Page/Danielson feud. Bischoff said there has to be a reason for Bryan Danielson to turn heel.

Bischoff claimed that Danielson's turn was not believable given how popular The American Dragon has been and that his wanting to challenge for the world title isn't enough of a spark to mark a change in character:

"If you want me to believe that Daniel Bryan has gone from this beloved babyface to all of a sudden being a heel, then you’ve got to give me something to believe it. You’ve got to do something, there has to be that moment, that spark that ignited this change in character. Not just an explanation and narrative from your play by play announcers and colour announcers."

The feud between Page and Danielson is just getting started, so Bischoff and other critics can change their tune in the coming weeks and months, depending on what happens on AEW television.

