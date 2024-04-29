Eric Bischoff wants to see legendary tag team return to WWE for one last run

Eric Bischoff has revealed that he wants to see a legendary tag team return to WWE for one final run. If this does happen, it would be a dream come true for the fans and the wrestlers involved.

The former WCW man wants to see The Hardy Boyz return to the company where they made their name. Bischoff, who is known to speak his mind, gave his opinion on his 83 Weeks podcast and said that the Matt and Jeff coming back to WWE would mean a happy ending.

He said:

“I mean I would like to see it, right? That’s a happy ending with an amazing journey and story and two guys who have contributed a lot and made so many memorable moments. I’m a big supporter of Jeff and I love Jeff and his work. It is what it is, folks. I think at some point in time, it’s fair to say the wrestling industry and the demands of it probably aren’t consistent with what Jeff needs in his life.” [H/T - EWrestlingNews]

Matt recently showed up on TNA to attack Moose and Jeff’s AEW contract is reportedly soon going to finish up as well. While Triple H seems to have a different approach to former WWE stars, it would indeed be a sign that the new management under Paul Levesque is open to listening to the fans if The Hardy Boyz manage to successfully end their careers in WWE.

Matt Hardy reveals Jeff Hardy’s contract is up sooner than expected amidst WWE rumors

Matt Hardy recently quit AEW after his contract expired and he didn't renew the same. He also revealed that his brother’s contract is soon going to be up as well.

Jeff has not been utilized that much on AEW as he had been having issues with his personal life supposedly. Matt was speaking on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast and said that his brother’s contract is set to finish sooner than expected.

“There's a little bit going on. I think that is accurate, though. So I'll give Fightful their flowers. I think that is accurate. It's coming up a lot sooner than we thought it was going to come up. I guess it could be extended if need be, once again, I don't know. I don't know what they'll do. But it seems like from what I know and what I'm aware of, because when they offered me a deal, they offered Jeff a deal at the same time. And they were very similar and his date was a lot earlier than we thought. So yeah, that's that report is pretty accurate.”

It will be interesting to see if Jeff Hardy will renew his deal with AEW or listen to Bischoff to make his long awaited return to WWE along with his brother for one final run.