ESPN, FOX, and WBD make a groundbreaking announcement that could change AEW

AEW has always been in trouble when it comes to ratings and ticket sales of their shows. The internet routinely flares up with the dismal number that Tony Khan's companies put up. However, one special announcement could either bring more trouble for the company or better streamline its streaming deals with different broadcast partners.

ESPN, FOX, and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) have come together to create a single streaming service in The United States of America that will be sports-centric. WWE has signed with Netflix from next year, which allows the latter to stream their content in the US, UK, Canada, and Latin America. AEW could also be in for a big deal with the upcoming streaming service - if they get it right.

For all practical purposes, WWE has now become more accessible for the 'cord-cutters' out there, and over time, ratings could be a thing of the past for the Stamford-based company.

The streaming service hasn't got a name as yet, but by the looks of it, it could be a game-changer for the industry. With so many streaming services in the fray today, users find it difficult and a bit expensive to pay for multiple subscriptions. It all could change very soon.

AEW Rampage ratings hit a new low in 2024

Television ratings for AEW have not been good. 2024 has just begun, and the ratings for Rampage are already pretty disappointing. This week's episode of Rampage had a stellar lineup, with some wrestlers from CMLL on the card, accompanied by Ricky Starks, Private Party, Dark Order, and others.

According to Wrestlenomics on Twitter/X, the show was rated 0.10 in the 18-49 demographics and had an average viewership of 314,000; these ratings are lesser than last week's numbers.

Fans think that Tony Khan should do everything in his power to get a deal with the new network service. Whether he does it or not remains to be seen.

