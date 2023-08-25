"Even they couldn’t put it over" – Vince Russo says AEW fans know recent Dynamite match 'sucked' (Exclusive)

AEW supporters are some of the most passionate wrestling fans in the industry. Vince Russo has notably been critical of the promotion's missteps, but recently pointed out how the fanbase was awfully quiet after a panned segment.

Online discourse about Russo's time running WCW creative seems to often times be negative. It's up for debate whether these voices are those who watched it at the time, or modern fans looking back. However, Russo is familiar with the online backlash, and is puzzled by AEW fans' acceptance of what he feels is bad booking.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo questioned whether history would have been kind toward him if he had done the same thing in WCW.

"Could you imagine if that had been on one of my shows? What I would have heard today? Bro, you know how you know it sucked? ‘'Cause the AEW fanbase said nothing! Like bro, even they couldn’t put it over! Bro, they’re not gonna burry it, but it was like: 'Bro, we can’t put this over, so we’re just gonna say nothing."

Russo also recently addressed the claims that CM Punk is barring stars from AEW Collision and pointed out how the Second City Saint has an advantage over Tony Khan.

Vince Russo questioned why AEW fans love Joker Sting now and hated it in TNA

Joker Sting was first introduced to fans during the veteran's run in TNA, and the gimmick is a product of both The Icon and Vince Russo. While fans have often criticized the gimmick online, many notably reacted positively to its return.

During another episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo addressed the positive reaction to Joker Sting compared to the gimmick in TNA.

"It was great, bro, and he was great, and he had a blast doing it 'cause it was challenging to him 'cause he was the same old Sting for so long. He was eating this up, bro. He was loving that in TNA. That’s why I had a laugh, because when I did it, it sucked, and now it’s going to be the greatest thing on TV."

It remains to be seen if Sting and Darby Allin will prevail against Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage. Due to both Cage and the Mogul Embassy's tendency to cheat, the duo will have a big challenge ahead.

