"Even my doctor is in disbelief" - Tay Melo makes a startling confession about her pregnancy

AEW star Tay Melo has been away from TV for the majority of 2023 as she is pregnant with her first child, but even her doctor couldn't believe how big her baby bump was.

Tay announced at the Double or Nothing Pay-Per-View in May 2023 that she and Sammy Guevara were expecting a child together. She made a handful of appearances following the announcement but has since stayed at home as she waits to give birth.

The AEW star recently gave an update on how the pregnancy is going on her social media and admitted that even her doctor was surprised at how pregnant she actually is.

"I don’t know how but yes, I still pregnant. Even my doctor is in disbelief. Happy thanksgiving." tweeted Tay Melo.

Expand Tweet

Tay has the support of a number of her friends in AEW during her time off, including her best friend, Anna Jay, who sent her gifts.

Tay Melo has had Sammy Guevara around the house a bit more as of late

Due to the hectic schedule of a professional wrestler, some people may have worried that Tay Melo would have had to deal with everything that comes with being pregnant by herself.

Fortunately for her, Sammy Guevara has been away from TV himself as of late. However, this might not have been the original plan, as Guevara is currently recovering from a concussion that he sustained at the WrestleDream Pay-Per-View in October.

Expand Tweet

A number of plans in AEW were reportedly changed because of Guevara's concussion. The most recent example is the inclusion of Brian Cage in the "Like a Dragon Gaiden" street fight on the November 15th edition of Dynamite. Cage teamed with the Don Callis Family as a favor to Callis due to Guevara not being medically cleared.

Are you excited for Melo's AEW return? Let us know in the comments section below.