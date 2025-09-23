"Everyone seems to be against HHH," "Bret Hart loves this" - Fans react after major AEW star buries WWE CCO Triple H

A major AEW star has left fans online in a frenzy after he expressed his disdain for WWE CCO Triple H in a recent interview.
The war between AEW and WWE has waged on for years as the two promotions battle for bragging rights as the No.1 wrestling promotion in the world. While the rivalry is mostly professional, a few stars common to both companies have made the feud personal. One of those stars is MVP, who has been outspoken about his dislike for Triple H. In a recent interview, he again spoke out against the King of Kings.
MVP, who opted not to resign with WWE after his contract expired in August 2024, was speaking on TMZ Sports, where he mentioned that he has no respect for Triple H.
“I have zero respect for him, personally or professionally. When I tell why, then people will be like ‘okay that makes sense.’” [H/T Wrestle Ops]
Shortly after the interview was released, fans erupted on X, sharing a range of emotions. While some likened MVP's hatred to WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart's, others mentioned that The Cerebral Assassin is hated by many.
"Everyone seems to be against HHH," one fan wrote
"Bret Hart loves this," quipped another
Check out some other fan reactions on X below:
Vince Russo says Wrestlepalooza was Triple H's first move in taking down AEW
WWE's recently concluded Wrestlepalooza event was held on the same day as AEW's All Out 2025. While many believed that hosting these events on the same day was Triple H's generic attempt to split viewers, WWE veteran Vince Russo, speaking on an edition of The Wrestling Outlaws, mentioned that the move will inevitably boost WWE's partner company, TNA's stock.
"They are in business with TNA, okay? And I believe they are going to try to make TNA the number two promotion. And how do they benefit from that, how do they benefit by hurting AEW? I think this is how they benefit because right now you got a billionaire in Tony Khan paying wrestlers a lot of money. So if the WWE wants somebody, or TKO wants somebody, I am sure there were a lot of cases where they had to pay a lot more money than they really wanted to pay. If there is no AEW, that goes away."
It remains to be seen what the next chapter will be as the two companies battle for supremacy.
