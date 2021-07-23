"Everyone wants to work with the company we started" - Top champions on Daniel Bryan and CM Punk reportedly joining AEW 

AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks recently took to Twitter to drop a hint at recent reports suggesting that Daniel Bryan and CM Punk could be on their way to join Tony Khan's promotion.

First, reports surrounding Punk gearing up for an in-ring return, with AEW being the most likely landing spot, started emerging. As expected, the wrestling world went into a frenzy over the prospect of seeing him wrestle for the first time in more than seven years.

Imagine a CM Punk and MJF feud. Oh my lord. #AEW pic.twitter.com/U9fPkkLvaB — Chief (@AllEliteHoodlum) July 21, 2021

Hours later, another report suggesting Daniel Bryan inking a deal with AEW began circulating. Within a few minutes, the news went viral, with fans imagining various scenarios and matches for Bryan in AEW. The report also suggested that his contract would allow him to work dates for NJPW as well.

Adding fuel to the fire, The Young Bucks, in their recently updated Twitter bio, stated that everyone wants to work for AEW, possibly hinting at Bryan and Punk's imminent arrival to the company. The AEW Tag Team Champions further termed themselves as trendsetters and trailblazers in the wrestling industry.

"lol. Of course everyone wants to work with the company we started & named. Makes sense. We’re trendsetters & trailblazers. duh," wrote The Young Bucks.

Screengrab of The Young Bucks' Twitter profile

CM Punk and Daniel Bryan's addition could boost AEW's stock in the wrestling world

CM Punk and Daniel Bryan are arguably the two biggest mainstream pro wrestling stars currently not under a contract with WWE. Their popularity is to such an extent that even the most casual of wrestling fans are keeping an eye on their next move.

If Daniel Bryan does go to AEW, this is a match i'd like to see. pic.twitter.com/zYVGEikKto — David (@LordFrenchFries) July 22, 2021

As such, if Bryan and Punk do end up in All Elite Wrestling, one can only imagine the amount of lapsed fans they would bring along with them. This could further drive AEW's ratings and pay-per-view rates close to unforeseen levels, possibly close to what WWE regularly achieves.

Do you think WWE should be wary of Daniel Bryan and CM Punk making their way to AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

